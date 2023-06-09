Ossiam Sells 23,862 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ossiam decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,862 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 103.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 39,691 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $459,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $3,238,517.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,175. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 124.75%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

