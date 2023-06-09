Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Holdings Lowered by Ossiam

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Amphenol by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $78.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.02. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on APH. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.