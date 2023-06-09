Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $834,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,291,000 after acquiring an additional 736,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,354,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,059,000 after acquiring an additional 465,470 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Realty Income by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,246,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,110,000 after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.2 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of O opened at $60.86 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.