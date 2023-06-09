Ossiam Has $326,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ossiam lowered its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,278,171,000 after acquiring an additional 183,309 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,110,766,000 after acquiring an additional 190,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 48,123 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,868,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,289,000 after purchasing an additional 77,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $374,114,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $65.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

