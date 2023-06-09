Shelton Capital Management Acquires Shares of 5,525 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 248,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,437 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,242.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 307,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.08.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $48.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $265,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $265,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at $147,218,769.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

