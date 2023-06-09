Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 55,278 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 110,569 shares.The stock last traded at $12.17 and had previously closed at $12.83.

Mission Produce Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $885.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mission Produce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $27,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Mission Produce news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $27,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 40,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $441,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,185,385 shares in the company, valued at $13,086,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,179 shares of company stock valued at $519,948. Corporate insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the third quarter valued at $610,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Mission Produce by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 226,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Mission Produce by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Mission Produce by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Mission Produce by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,990,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after acquiring an additional 490,695 shares during the period. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mission Produce

(Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.