Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 5,244 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 160.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.10.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $90.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.62. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

