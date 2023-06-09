Ossiam Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marriott International Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,484 shares of company stock worth $3,074,954 over the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $178.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.28.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.33%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

