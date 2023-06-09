Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Valero Energy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $112.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $96.93 and a 1 year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

