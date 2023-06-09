Ossiam Sells 211,456 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Ossiam lessened its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 211,456 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Invesco were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,002,000 after buying an additional 3,642,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 58.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,323,000 after acquiring an additional 319,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

