Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $249.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

