Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Up 4.7%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. 1,250,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 13,339,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on LU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Macquarie raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.51.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lufax had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lufax by 681.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 990,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 863,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lufax by 49.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,327,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 437,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lufax by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,794,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,108,000 after purchasing an additional 265,637 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Lufax by 15.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 170,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lufax by 48.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,597,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,015 shares in the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

