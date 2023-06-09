Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.