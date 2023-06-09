Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after buying an additional 3,258,264 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,854,000 after buying an additional 1,894,859 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,661,000 after buying an additional 1,616,949 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,994,000 after buying an additional 451,665 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after buying an additional 445,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Insider Activity

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $115.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $185.83.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.