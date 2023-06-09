1,655 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,792,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV opened at $466.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.56 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.96.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.60.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

