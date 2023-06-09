Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,209 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 140,021 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 334.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMY opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Harmony Gold Mining

A number of research firms have commented on HMY. StockNews.com began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Investec downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining has an average rating of “Hold”.

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

Further Reading

