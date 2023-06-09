Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKSE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 92.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter.

BKSE stock opened at $83.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.05. BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $89.38. The stock has a market cap of $99.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.00.

The BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (BKSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap stocks that cover the bottom 3-10% capitalization of the US equity market. BKSE was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

