Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 1,232 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,231,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $224.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.98 and a 200-day moving average of $213.59. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $237.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

