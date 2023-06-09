iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $70.50 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

