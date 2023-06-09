Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 269.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

COWZ opened at $46.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.22.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

