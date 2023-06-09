Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,944 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.44.

CRWD opened at $151.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $205.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

