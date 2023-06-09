Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,860,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 162,711 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 640,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 75,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 63,562 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $25.49 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

