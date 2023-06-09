Shelton Capital Management Sells 372 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Shelton Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 474.7% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Activity at Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.6 %

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $195,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.08. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

