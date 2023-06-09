Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,224,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,139,000 after purchasing an additional 403,214 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,933,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,342,000 after buying an additional 372,139 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 651.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 220,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after buying an additional 190,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,908.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after buying an additional 163,946 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $67.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $71.10.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.321 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.