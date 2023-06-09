Shelton Capital Management Takes $219,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,395,000 after purchasing an additional 558,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,034,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,402,000 after acquiring an additional 366,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,462,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,872,000 after acquiring an additional 67,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,197,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,403,000 after acquiring an additional 315,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.87.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

