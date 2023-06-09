Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 30,312 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,530,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,312 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PPL were worth $73,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PPL by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,472,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,369,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,854 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of PPL by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,209,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,412,000 after buying an additional 3,210,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,128,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,421,000 after buying an additional 1,880,578 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PPL by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,885 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PPL

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Trading Up 0.3 %

PPL opened at $26.84 on Friday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

