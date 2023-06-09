Shelton Capital Management Invests $229,000 in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZTA. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,531,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Azenta by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azenta by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,747,000 after buying an additional 57,294 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

