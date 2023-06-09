Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $28,000 Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,277,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.00.

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 17.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIO stock opened at $359.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $572.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $419.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

