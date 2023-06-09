Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,933,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,684,541,000 after purchasing an additional 158,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,490,991,000 after purchasing an additional 128,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,058,000 after acquiring an additional 49,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $511,957,000 after buying an additional 47,501 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.74.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $219.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.99. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.