Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 439,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,287 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $22,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $72.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Trimble

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.