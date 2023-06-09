Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 0.2 %

BUD stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

