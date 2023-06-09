Barclays PLC Has $19.52 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,772 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $19,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,294,000 after acquiring an additional 235,577 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 207,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,408,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,141,000 after acquiring an additional 133,741 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,616,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $155.96 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

