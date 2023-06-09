Barclays PLC Has $19.60 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $19,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TYL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,023,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,743 shares of company stock valued at $8,617,334. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $389.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.11 and a 1-year high of $425.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.38.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

