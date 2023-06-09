NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.36–$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $555.00 million-$565.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $549.82 million.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the first quarter worth approximately $4,063,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,121,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after buying an additional 52,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,886,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,069,000 after buying an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 134,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 76,611 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 1st quarter valued at $934,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

