Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $228.00 million-$231.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.09 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.37-$0.44 EPS.

Smartsheet Trading Down 17.5 %

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $219.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.18.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,430 shares of company stock worth $1,115,359. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

