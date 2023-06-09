Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Trading Up 6.3%

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 623,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,373,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $858.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 272.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 181.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

