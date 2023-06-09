Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Trading 6.4% Higher

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35. 204,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,247,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -17.02%.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $41,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,345 shares in the company, valued at $442,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6,312.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,668,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after acquiring an additional 381,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,963,000 after acquiring an additional 93,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.