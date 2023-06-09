Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Trading Up 7.1%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) was up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.44 and last traded at $44.99. Approximately 395,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 425,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLFD shares. Lake Street Capital cut Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Clearfield by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Clearfield by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

