Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Up 8.3%

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.94 and last traded at $26.92. 228,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 354,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRNT. Citigroup cut their target price on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,396,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,998,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,145,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,217,000 after acquiring an additional 872,128 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,530,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,107,000 after acquiring an additional 233,153 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.5% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,191,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,430,000 after acquiring an additional 114,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,819,000 after acquiring an additional 417,742 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.