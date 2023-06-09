AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Price Up 8.5%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.51. Approximately 247,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 452,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AMC Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

AMC Networks Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $534.40 million, a P/E ratio of 124.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $717.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.77 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 315.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

