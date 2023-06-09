WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 263,135 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 186,474 shares.The stock last traded at $47.15 and had previously closed at $47.03.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth about $69,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 167.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

