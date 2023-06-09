Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAIGet Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,125,303 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 699,018 shares.The stock last traded at $27.17 and had previously closed at $27.32.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,476,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,505.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,056,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,024 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7,337.6% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,924,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,828 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

