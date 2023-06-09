Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 267,959 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 157,382 shares.The stock last traded at $41.31 and had previously closed at $41.32.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91.

Institutional Trading of Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 128,515.2% in the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,158,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,922 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,685,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,511,000 after purchasing an additional 327,616 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 233.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 184,999 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 143,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 70,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 704.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 65,440 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

