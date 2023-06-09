Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,053,685 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 519,792 shares.The stock last traded at $25.36 and had previously closed at $25.29.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

