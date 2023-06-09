Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.05, reports. The company had revenue of C$747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.40 million.

Transcontinental Price Performance

Transcontinental has a 1-year low of C$23.27 and a 1-year high of C$31.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Transcontinental from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

