NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 682,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 1,004,345 shares.The stock last traded at $46.92 and had previously closed at $47.00.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 0.80.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.
NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.
