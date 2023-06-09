Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0696 on Top Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0696 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $69.51 million and $1.10 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00052259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00035084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015841 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000851 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.