B. Riley Weighs in on Orion Energy Systems, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Orion Energy Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OESX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $1.70 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $52.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

