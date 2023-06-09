KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oxford Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 7th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $11.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.78. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $11.77 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.17 EPS.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $123.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.26.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $105,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,439.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

