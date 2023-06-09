Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $7.31 per share.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

